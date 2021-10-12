Excellent weekend for Dorado swimmers

Dorado Speed Swim Club (DSSC) swimmers Raekwon Noel and Vladimir Woodroffe both participated in meets last weekend. It was their first competition since February 2020.

Woodroffe participated in Barbados at the 29th Annual Aquatic Centre International Invitational where the versatile swimmer produced outstanding performances over the duration of the competition winning six gold medals, three silver medals and a bronze medal in the Boys 13-14 Age Group category.

Noel competed in the SJAC Duel In The Pool Meet in the USA; having recently moved there to continue training, in hopes of competing for his home country in the near future. The SJAC Duel In The Pool Swim Meet was held in New Jersey, October 9-10, 2021 at the NL Aquatic Centre in a 25-yard pool. Noel competed in the Boys 15 & Over category.

In the 100-yard freestyle Raekwon placed 5th with a time of 49.48 seconds. In the 200-yard Backstroke he reduced his entry time by almost 13 seconds clocking 2:04.90 seconds and finishing 7th. In the 100-yard Backstroke he placed 4th with a time of 55.62 seconds.

Noel missed out on the medals again with another 4th place finish in the 200-yard Freestyle with a time of 1:48.24 seconds. He finally broke through to win his first medal in the 200-yard Individual Medley with a time of 2:01.77 seconds. (Sean Devers)