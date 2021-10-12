2 unvaccinated persons are Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that two more persons, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 842.

According to the Health Ministry, the fatalities are that of an unvaccinated man and unvaccinated woman who both died on Sunday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The fatalities are that of a 63-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and an 88-year-old man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands – West Demerara).

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 52 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33,748.

Presently, there are 29 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care UnitU), 145 in institutional isolation, 3,728 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 29,004 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.