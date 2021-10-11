Zion Ministers Network hosts first ordination services

Kaieteur News – In the Christian faith, ordination is a rite for the dedication and commissioning of ministers. This ceremony consists of the laying of hands of the ordaining minister upon the head of the one being ordained, with prayer for the gifts of the Holy Spirit and of grace required for the carrying out of the ministry.

To mark its 27th anniversary, Special Miracles Ministries Royalty Centre (SMMRC) Church collaborated with Zion Minister’s Network to ordain two Ministers of the Gospel and commission them to higher offices.

The two ministers – Pastor Denzil Thompson and Apostle Vibert Wishart – have served in their respective churches for over 30 years combined.

Pastor Thompson was ordained to function in the office of an Apostle following three well attended nights of service held at Special Miracles Ministries Royalty Centre, located at Lot 203 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown, while Apostle Wishart was appointed to the office of Bishop after a ceremony at his Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara sanctuary.

Last July, the men became members of the newly established Zion’s Ministers Network, which was formed under the leadership of the SMMRC church’s founding leaders, Archbishop Dr. Wingrove David Babb and Dr. Amy Babb, as well as Bishop Terrence Esseboom, a long serving member of another prominent church in the faith.

In commissioning, the men to the offices of Apostle and Bishop, Archbishop Babb noted that the activities are keeping with the motto of Zion’s Ministers Network which is: “serving, supporting and shepherding,” those in the leadership roles in the Church.

He said that it is part of the network’s mandate to use its combined efforts to bring elevation and upgrade to various sects within the body of Christ.

“As a Ministers’ Network, we seek to be inclusive with what we are doing, so pastors and other church leaders, especially those who have laboured for many years in the faith, can also write or connect with us to find out more about the process ordination and the other functions of the network,” Dr. Babb added.

Headquartered at the SMMRC’s East La Penitence, Georgetown location, Zion Ministers Network which was launched last July, has been enlisting like-minded ministers and churches interested in combining efforts and resources to develop and execute initiatives towards advancing the work of the body of Christ.

As an “umbrella organization,” Zion Minister Network represents the interest of the churches and the people.

The network seeks to provide the new ministers with a platform for leadership training, as well as support to churches, ministers, various communities and the wider society.

During the launching of the network last July, Dr. Babb explained that the organisation was established to fill a gap for network to represent the interest of the churches in the nation.

He explained that “The church as the representation of the body of Christ must be seen as a neutral entity —one operating in the interest of the people and one which is free from any outside influences.

“Zion Ministers Network is an organization that is seeking to do just that,” Dr. Babb had exclaimed.

Towards this end, he explained that the organization aims to, inter alia, foster partnerships for church and community development activities, enlist church leaders with the same vision for development and nation building, to collaborate to reach out to rejected and underserved communities, to provide training for leadership in the churches – to impart knowledge and provide tangible support in the collective pursuit of nation and kingdom building.