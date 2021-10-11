Two years later, Bourda granny’s murder still unsolved

Kaieteur News – Yesterday marked two years since an only child walked into her mother’s Lot 241 Bourda Street, Georgetown home and found her dead with a mosquito net wrapped around her neck.

The only child, Makada Oudkerk wishes to erase that haunting memory but with her mom’s suspected killer still at large and the case unsolved it has been extremely difficult to forget October 10, 2019.

Makada’s mom, Marva Oudkerk who was 67-years-old at the time she was murdered, lived alone at her Bourda home and was last seen alive by her daughter October 9, 2019, just one day before she was found dead.

Makada had visited her again the following day (October 10, 2019) around 17:00Hrs and called out for her but got no answer. Not too bothered she left and went to classes but returned again around 19:00Hrs.

Makada called again and there was still no response. This time she became worried and decided to visit the owner of the house to get the spare keys.

Makada had told Kaieteur News back then that it was unlike her mother not to answer her phone or stay away from home, and that she had feared the worst.

So before entering the house she decided to contact the police so they could accompany her inside.

While being interviewed by this newspaper two years ago, Makada had recounted, “When we got inside the house it was already night and a police man was there with me. There are two bedrooms inside the home. The first one was ransacked and it is the other room that my mother was in. I am very hurt and I need justice because my mother was a peaceful woman and she didn’t deserve to die like that.”

They had found her mother’s body lying on her bed with a mosquito net tightly wrapped around her neck.

Two years later on October, 10, 2021, Makada is yet to receive justice for her mother’s murder.

Detectives had learnt from their investigations that someone had strangled the Bourda Granny to death. They had also learnt that it could be a case of murder in the furtherance of robbery, because some of the dead woman’s jewellery and cash were reportedly missing from the house.

Apart from that, evidence suggest that her killer had removed several floor boards in order to gain access to the house.

Detectives had obtained CCTV footage showing an individual entering the woman’s premises during the time they suspect she was murdered.

Five months after the woman’s murder, cops had issued a wanted bulletin for a Cuban National, Lopez Perez Jair, 31 but to date he remains at large.

This newspaper had learnt that Jair was a labourer who had frequented the Oudkerk’s neighbourhood but no one had actually seen him visiting her home.

However, after her death, Jair had vanished from the area and since then cops have been looking for him.

Sources had told Kaieteur News in December, 2020, that contact has been with the authorities in Cuba to find out if he might have returned there but to date there has been no word on his whereabouts.

Jair last known addresses are lot 106 Plantation Versailles, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and San Miguel del Padrón, Havana, Cuba.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of Jair can call the following numbers: 216- 0251, 216-0253, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 226-9834, 268-2298, 226-2222, 229-2557, 617-9660, 911 or contact the nearest police station.

In the quest for Justice, relatives of the dead woman is offering a reward of $1M to anyone who may have information that can lead to his arrest or perhaps information that can assist detectives in solving the case.