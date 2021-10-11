Trini running things in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Dem boys read how de Trinis coming fuh set up gas station in Guyana. But is nah like de Trinis comin fuh tek over Guyana. No dem nah coming fuh tek over Guyana. Dem done deh hay suh.

Dem done dominating de trucking business. Dem done gat a big footprint in providing services to dem oil companies. Dem done deh in de supermarket business. Dem done gat de major share in de banking sector. Dem done deh in de beer business. Dem deh in anything yuh could think bout.

Dem in de cargo business. Dem deh in logistics. We children drinking dem sweet drink and eating dem sweet biscuits and chocolate.

Christmas deh round de corner and dem gan soon send over a couple container ham. Dem even deh in de fast food business in Guyana with locals.

And soon dem gan rule de roost in de sale of petrol. Within de next 10 years nah surprise if de capital of Guyana tun Port of Spain.

All dis been happening and we guvament nah see how lil bit space leff fuh we. But dem still talking bout local content.

Dis ah we country and we nah gat wan guvament wah looking out fuh we. How dem gan allow all dem foreign company fuh come and tek over dem business wah should be reserved for Guyanese.

De guvament talking bout local content but dem nah talking bout de local context. Guyana company nah deh pun equal footing.

