Tribute to Gokarn Ramdhani

Oct 11, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,
It was with a deep sense of shock and disbelief that I woke up to the tragic news that my dear friend and colleague in sports Gokarn Ramdhani had died the previous night in Alberta, Canada.
Gokarn was the long serving President of the Guyana Badminton Federation and an active Council member of the Guyana Olympic Association. He served as chef-de-mission for us on more than one occasion and could have been relied upon to complete any task that he undertook. His competence and ability were recognised not only in Guyana but internationally, as he served as an executive member of his sports body and was employed as the Badminton coach at a university in Alberta.
I would like to express to his dear wife and two children the sincere condolences of myself and all the members of the Guyana Olympic Association. His effervescent personality will be truly missed.
K.A. Juman-Yassin
President
Guyana Olympic Association

