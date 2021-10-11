Latest update October 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Retired Asst. Police Commissioner on $100k bail for fatal accident

Oct 11, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 59-year-old retired Assistant Police Commissioner, Brian Joseph, was placed on $100,000 bail for causing the death of a 49- year-old motorcyclist, Isgar Esau, of Lot 58 Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD). According to police, the accident took place around 14:10hrs, along the Meer Zorgen Public Road, WBD on Friday.

Retired Assistant Police Commissioner, Brian Joseph

Kaieteur News learnt that Joseph who resides at Lot 735, Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was proceeding west along the southern side of Meer Zorgen Road (Harbor Bridge Road) when he collided with the front side of Esau’s motorcycle while in the process of turning north at the T-junction.
During the collision the front right side of Joseph’s vehicle, motor-car PZZ 6015, collided with the front of Esau’s motorcycle, CH 7636, which was proceeding in a southern direction along the eastern side of the public road causing him to fall onto the road’s surface where he received multiple injuries to his head and about his body.
He was subsequently picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens and was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Esau’s body was then transported to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour for storage and where the body is awaiting a post mortem examination (PME).
A notice of intended prosecution was served subsequent to a breathalyzer test, which was conducted on Joseph and where .000 % micrograms was found in his breath content. He was then placed into custody as a police investigation into the matter continues.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

10th Kadir Mohamed Mem. Ounce of Gold Cycle Road Race… Jamual John is top senior; Sampson (junior); Wilson (juvenile); Hamilton (ladies) also win

10th Kadir Mohamed Mem. Ounce of Gold Cycle Road Race… Jamual...

Oct 11, 2021

Kaieteur News – On another sunny and humid day, the performance of Jamual John was equally blistering as he romped to yet another win when outclassed the field yesterday to win the 10th annual...
Read More
Maxim Mangra narrowly wins Brusters Open Golf tourney

Maxim Mangra narrowly wins Brusters Open Golf...

Oct 11, 2021

GFF funds and delivers 19-seater bus for Rupununi Football

GFF funds and delivers 19-seater bus for Rupununi...

Oct 11, 2021

GASA Boss praise Sports Minister’s Sports Academy initiative

GASA Boss praise Sports Minister’s Sports...

Oct 10, 2021

Moore off to great start in NJCAA circuit

Moore off to great start in NJCAA circuit

Oct 10, 2021

MCYS shocked to learn of Ramdhani’s sudden passing

MCYS shocked to learn of Ramdhani’s sudden...

Oct 10, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]