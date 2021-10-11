Retired Asst. Police Commissioner on $100k bail for fatal accident

Kaieteur News – A 59-year-old retired Assistant Police Commissioner, Brian Joseph, was placed on $100,000 bail for causing the death of a 49- year-old motorcyclist, Isgar Esau, of Lot 58 Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD). According to police, the accident took place around 14:10hrs, along the Meer Zorgen Public Road, WBD on Friday.

Kaieteur News learnt that Joseph who resides at Lot 735, Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was proceeding west along the southern side of Meer Zorgen Road (Harbor Bridge Road) when he collided with the front side of Esau’s motorcycle while in the process of turning north at the T-junction.

During the collision the front right side of Joseph’s vehicle, motor-car PZZ 6015, collided with the front of Esau’s motorcycle, CH 7636, which was proceeding in a southern direction along the eastern side of the public road causing him to fall onto the road’s surface where he received multiple injuries to his head and about his body.

He was subsequently picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens and was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Esau’s body was then transported to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour for storage and where the body is awaiting a post mortem examination (PME).

A notice of intended prosecution was served subsequent to a breathalyzer test, which was conducted on Joseph and where .000 % micrograms was found in his breath content. He was then placed into custody as a police investigation into the matter continues.