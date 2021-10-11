Pandemic causes setback for CJIA expansion completion

– The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused a setback in the completion of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project. This is according to the Ministry of Finance’s 2021 Mid-Year report.It was stated that while the modernisation of CJIA continues to be a priority on Government’s infrastructure agenda, there have been some setbacks in the progress of works due to the delays in the delivery of imported materials owing to the ongoing pandemic.Also mentioned in the report, is that the Government has spent a total of $692M in the first half of 2021, to improve the country’s air transport infrastructure.According to reports, the US$150M airport expansion project has faced several delays. The airport expansion contract was signed in 2011 under then President, Bharrat Jagdeo, and was passed through the truncated presidency of Donald Ramotar.When the David Granger administration took over in 2015, it claimed that the very defective plan needed adjustments. Then Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, had said that upon assumption of office, the APNU+AFC administration had found that only seven percent of the works was completed, with claims for US$90M casting aspersions on the PPP/C’s management of the project.Even with the sub-standard work, former Junior Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma, had revealed that the contractor spent more on certain aspects of the project than was laid out in the contract.However, he had not shared whether the contractor spent more than the contract sum. Sharma had also said that the former APNU+AFC government would have decided whether to penalise the company for “breach of contract.”The previous government had also said that it would not spend a cent more on the project, but that proved to be untrue, as a change order that was seen by this newspaper, indicated that the administration made at least one additional disbursement of $6.8M for the “extra time delay and costs for the prolongation of the project” by 807 days.The order also indicated that it was a payment, not for the first, but the third claim made by the contractor.As the country awaits the completion of the project which falls way below expectations, taxpayers are still obligated to repay a loan of US$138M to China, which forms part of the contract sum.Moreover, when questioned on the final costs for the airport expansion, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill had stated that the cost is still unknown, but was keen to note that the cost will not surpass US$200M.This publication had reported that four construction firms bided to execute rehabilitation works to the existing roof at CJIA. The procuring entity’s engineer estimate is pegged at some $23,223,375 for the project.It was highlighted in the report that the procurement process has commenced for the construction of a new administration block at Timehri, and the Safety Data Collection and Processing System, and that the rehabilitation of the Timehri Control Tower will be done in the second half of the year.