Pandemic causes setback for CJIA expansion completion

Latest update October 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 11, 2021 News
Oct 11, 2021Kaieteur News – On another sunny and humid day, the performance of Jamual John was equally blistering as he romped to yet another win when outclassed the field yesterday to win the 10th annual...
Oct 11, 2021
Oct 11, 2021
Oct 10, 2021
Oct 10, 2021
Oct 10, 2021
Kaieteur News – I didn’t know about something I should have known, though it is my work. I analyse political developments... more
Kaieteur News – The Brickdam Police Station was one of the many structures designed by renowned Maltese Architect,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Every year at the Organization of American States (OAS), Spain, as an Observer... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]