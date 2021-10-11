Over 6000 persons contracted COVID-19 in September

Kaieteur News – With September 2021 deemed the deadliest COVID-19 month so far, it is also the month with the highest number of positive cases and saw over 6000 persons contracting the virus.

According to Kaieteur News’ analysis, from September 1 to 30, 2021 some 6,285 persons tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 33, 696 confirmed cases reported to date.

Out of the 6,285 persons who contracted the virus, 3,514 were women while 2,771 were men.

During that period, the least number of cases seen in one day was recorded on September 26 with 88, while on September 21, some 362 persons tested positive making that the highest number of cases recorded within a 24 hour period.

Not only was it the month with the highest number of deaths and new cases, it was the month with a spike in COVID-19 hospitalization.

This publication had reported that some 169 persons died in the month of September with 92 of those persons being women and 77 were men.

In September also, a five-month-old baby girl from Region One died along with a 17-year-old boy from Region Three.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, while addressing this worrying trend in one of his COVID-19 interviews, stated that if these numbers are to go down people have to abide by the guidelines and get vaccinated.

He had also urged business owners to implement the COVID-19 measures in workplaces, so as to safeguard all workers and customers against the virus.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health yesterday announced that five more persons have died of the virus.

According to the Ministry, out of the five, three persons were unvaccinated, one was fully vaccinated while another was partially vaccinated.

The five persons are that of two men, a 41-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 57-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and that of three women, a 62-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), a 76-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and an 84-year-old from Region Four.

All five persons the Ministry reported, died over a three-day period (October 8 to 10) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The Health Ministry via its daily COVID-19 Dashboard recorded 130 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33,696.

Presently, there are 27 persons admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 148 persons in institutional isolation, 3,689 in home isolation and nine in institutional quarantine.

To date, a total of 28,992 persons have recovered after testing positive for the virus.