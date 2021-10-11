Latest update October 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Guyana requires improved infrastructure

Oct 11, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,
There is a great need for improved infrastructure in Guyana. Even recently, the fire at Brickdam police station could’ve been avoided with better infrastructure in place.
One of the ways that we can move forward is by building concrete buildings with better materials.
There has to be collaborative effort between regulatory bodies and companies to ensure that construction is done in a safe, sustainable way.
I was happy to read about the recent commitment by Superior Concrete Inc. to work with local companies and to build a state of the art concrete facility in Guyana.  While this company has been involved in some controversy in the past, it’s admirable to see how open they were with admitting that they changed their management and approaches.
Their actions reflect how we should handle mistakes. Instead of pretending there wasn’t a problem, the company addressed it and put measures in place to avoid this in the future.
Guyana needs to adopt quality materials in their construction. I hate reading stories about people losing their homes to fires.
Our construction companies can benefit from working with foreign companies that provide specialised products/services. With these partnerships, we would benefit from the early adoption of quality home and commercial construction.
Yours Sincerely,
Juliana Lopes

