10th Kadir Mohamed Mem. Ounce of Gold Cycle Road Race… Jamual John is top senior; Sampson (junior); Wilson (juvenile); Hamilton (ladies) also win

Kaieteur News – On another sunny and humid day, the performance of Jamual John was equally blistering as he romped to yet another win when outclassed the field yesterday to win the 10th annual Kadir Mohamed Ounce of Gold Cycle Road Race orgainsed by the Flying Stars Cycle Club and sponsored by the Mohameds Family of Fourth Avenue, Bartica.

The ultra fit John, who recently returned from campaigning with Team Foundation in the USA, imposed himself on his rivals on the downward journey, gradually pulling away from them as he rode all alone to the finish line outside Banks DIH, Thirst Park.

Paul DeNobrega, Christopher Chicken Legs Griffith, Curtis Dey, Walter Grant-Stuart and Alex Mendes closed out the top six senior places for the race which commenced at Banks DIH and proceeded to Dora (Coca Cola) sign on the Linden Soesdyke Highway before returning to the starting line.

The other two categories that covered this same distance were the juniors which saw Sherwin Sampson winning ahead of Alex Mendes and Mario Washington, while the veterans Under-50 shin dig was taken by Grant-Stuart who was better than Mendes and Paul Choo Wee Nam, Horace Burrowes and Segun Hubbard closing out the top five.

Continuing to dominate all and sundry in the ladies division was National Time Trail and Road Race Queen, Susan Hamilton who was once again all alone when she crossed the finish line; Clavicia Spencer was a distant second.

The ladies, like the juveniles and veterans Under-50, turned back at the Yarrowkabra Junction. The lone juvenile competitor was Nivonne Wilson, while the winner of the Over-50 race was Ian Deaf Boy Jackson who was unchallenged in victory, second was 60 year-old Garfield Lorrimer with Kennard Lovell, third.

Members of the Mohamed Family assisted with the presentation of prizes and trophies to Jamual John, Sherwin Sampson and Walter Grant-Stuart.

Andrew Hicks won five prime prizes with one each to De Nobrega, Briton John and Christopher Griffith. (Franklin Wilson)