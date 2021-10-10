Latest update October 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

What you need to know about GWW 2021-22, 13th edition

Oct 10, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The 13th edition of Guyana Where and What (GWW), Guyana’s only premier pocket-size hand book on Guyana is now in circulation in hotels, travel agencies, embassies, airports, Guyana Tourism Authority, Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana.
Published and edited by Gem Madhoo-Nascimento, GWW was first published in 2007 for Cricket World Cup and, since then, it has been an annual publication, except for 2020 when the world was reeling in the COVID-19 pandemic and most things were put on hold.
The tourism industry in Guyana was deeply affected by the pandemic in 2020, until the latter part of the year, when Lodges and Resorts had to satisfy the authorities about being COVID compliant to be authorised to re-open their doors, mainly to domestic tourism.
GWW now has an active social media presence on FB page “Guyana where and what” and its website www.guyanawhereandwhatonline.
In this publication, all advertisers have a special page listed with their website that visitors to the site can click on and go directly to the advertiser webpage, a new feature of this edition.
Guyana Where and What was made possible through the kind sponsorship of various Ministries and Agencies of the Government and the private sector.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GASA Boss praise Sports Minister’s Sports Academy initiative

GASA Boss praise Sports Minister’s Sports Academy initiative

Oct 10, 2021

Despite Covid, four C/Ships set for the rest of the year… By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – President of Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA), former National Hockey player Dwayne...
Read More
Moore off to great start in NJCAA circuit

Moore off to great start in NJCAA circuit

Oct 10, 2021

MCYS shocked to learn of Ramdhani’s sudden passing

MCYS shocked to learn of Ramdhani’s sudden...

Oct 10, 2021

GOA mourns the loss of Ramdhani

GOA mourns the loss of Ramdhani

Oct 10, 2021

Former junior national and GFA player Kerdell Younge gives back

Former junior national and GFA player Kerdell...

Oct 10, 2021

Briton John to defend Kadir Mohamed Memorial ‘Ounce of Gold’ Cycle Road Race title today

Briton John to defend Kadir Mohamed Memorial...

Oct 10, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]