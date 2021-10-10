What you need to know about GWW 2021-22, 13th edition

Latest update October 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The 13th edition of Guyana Where and What (GWW), Guyana’s only premier pocket-size hand book on Guyana is now in circulation in hotels, travel agencies, embassies, airports, Guyana Tourism Authority, Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana.
Published and edited by Gem Madhoo-Nascimento, GWW was first published in 2007 for Cricket World Cup and, since then, it has been an annual publication, except for 2020 when the world was reeling in the COVID-19 pandemic and most things were put on hold.
The tourism industry in Guyana was deeply affected by the pandemic in 2020, until the latter part of the year, when Lodges and Resorts had to satisfy the authorities about being COVID compliant to be authorised to re-open their doors, mainly to domestic tourism.
GWW now has an active social media presence on FB page “Guyana where and what” and its website www.guyanawhereandwhatonline.
In this publication, all advertisers have a special page listed with their website that visitors to the site can click on and go directly to the advertiser webpage, a new feature of this edition.
Guyana Where and What was made possible through the kind sponsorship of various Ministries and Agencies of the Government and the private sector.
