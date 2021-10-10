Victim moves out of community after attacker released on bail

Kaieteur News – Fearful of being thrashed again with a cutlass, Nigel Reid, 52, said that he was forced to close up his house and move out from his community after his attacker was released on bail.

Reid said he was previously residing at St. John Street, New Amsterdam, Region Six but on September 15, 2021, he received a sound thrashing with a cutlass from a man who had attempted to rob him of his belongings sometime around 18:20hrs. The man lives in the same area and was charged at the New Amsterdam Court for the offence.

Kaieteur News was able to confirm with Region Six police that indeed Reid was assaulted on September 15, last. They said too that some suspects are currently before the court facing charges. Among them is the man that Reid is fearful of.

The magistrate presiding over the matter had granted him bail and, according to Reid, he decided to leave the community because of fear that the man could attack him again. Reid said that he had been away from his home for three weeks and would only show up in the area for the scheduled court dates.

Reid alleged that on the day he received the beating with a cutlass, he was standing on the roadside waiting for food he had bought for his wife.

He claimed that the man in the company of another had approached him and attempted to rob him of his cell phone but he resisted. Unable to relieve him of his cell phone, Reid said that the man left and returned shortly after with a cutlass.

The defendant allegedly attacked him with the weapon and began to beat him about his body even cutting his face in the process. Reid claimed that as he was being assaulted, he shouted for persons to call the police and somehow managed to escape and run into his yard.

The cops were alerted, according to Reid, but before they came, he alleged that the man left again but returned shortly after with what looked like a gun. The man allegedly threatened to kill him and eventually left.

Police had arrested the suspect but no illegal firearm was found in his possession and he was later charged with only assault.