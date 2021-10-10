GuyWillShip to officially launch “Track It” website next week

Kaieteur News – In an effort to improve the integrity of its services, GuyWillShip has developed an online solution that will allow its customers to monitor their packages during shipping. Making this revelation during an interview with Kaieteur News was Syreeta Welcome-Sancho, the company’s Managing Director.

Welcome-Sancho shared that the website called “Track It” will be officially launched this Thursday. Speaking to its genesis, the Managing Director said it was one of the company’s loyal customers who noted last year that GuyWillShip is in a favourable position to be the leading option for shipping needs. The customer also alluded to the need for the shipping company to think outside of the proverbial box and shift the paradigm of its services, Welcome-Sancho disclosed. Taking his sage words under advisement, Welcome intimated that further discussions were held on the possibility of developing a software that would allow for the easy tracking of packages shipped through GuyWillShip.

Following successful rounds of negotiations, she said the process to design the software kicked off on August 26, 2020. One year later, the Managing Director said the company is thrilled to launch a service that increases the transparency and accountability of the services offered.

Though not officially launched, she shared that persons can access the website and sign up easily by heading to: www.track.guywillship.com.

“Since developing it, we have been encouraging our customers to sign up and they are already experiencing a new level of comfort in being able to track their packages…I would say that this customised online solution enables us to be the best and most accurate in shipping services,” the Managing Director noted.

As preparations continue for the launch, Welcome-Sancho said she is thrilled and honoured to be part of a team that is dedicated to taking the company to new heights of success and innovation.

Kaieteur News understands that the team leading the new project includes: Welcome-Sancho, Gavin Welcome, Alicia Welcome, Maurice John Jnr., and Lescil Munroe.

Since 1988, GuyWillChip has been a licensed Custom House Brokerage Service and Freight Forwarder. Initially the company provided custom brokerage services for DHL Express and expanded into cargo logistics under the trading name Williams Shipping. The company has now expanded its services to other Caribbean and international markets. GuyWillShip also provides agency services for Tradespan Cargo and Sydney Reliable out of Canada, Caribbean International Shipping of Atlanta, Caribtrans out of Miami and Alphonso Shipping out of BVI.

Some of its services include: Cargo clearance inclusive of deconsolidation, Custom Brokerage, distribution, inland transportation logistics, customer services and representation, facilitating door to door and door to port deliveries. The service covers air and sea freight.

The company also does freight estimates, packing and crating, inland transportation, arranging international transportation, and securing destination services for clearance and delivery covering air and sea freight.