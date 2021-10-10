Govt. uses IDB loan to purchase equipment for prisoners

Kaieteur News – With a sum of G$11 million, the Citizen Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP) is aiming to boost the rehabilitation of prisoners by preparing them for reintegration into their respective communities as positive contributors to the development of the country. This move is also aimed at reducing the recidivism rate of prisoners according to CSSP Project Manager, Vishraj Singh.

The money for this venture, he explained, represents part of a US$15 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank and will be used to procure agricultural tools and protective gear for the Guyana Prison Service.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, on Friday handed over the items to the Director of Prisons, Mr. Nicklon Elliot, at the CSSP’s Head Office at Ogle, East Coast Demerara. “We have to take the position based on the losses at the Camp Street and Lusignan Prisons in terms of retooling and bringing in new approaches towards the rehabilitation of persons in the prison system,” Minister Benn noted.

The items were purchased so that the prisoners can benefit from skills training in the areas of plumbing, masonry, electrical installation, agriculture, carpentry and joinery as well as mechanical repairs.

The CSSP focuses on the development of the police and prison organisations in Guyana. The US$15M loan from the IDB, which was made available in February of 2015, was geared at reducing the levels of crime and violence countrywide.

According to the CSSP Project Manager, in December of 2015 a sum of US$200,000 was disbursed from the loan and since then, a total of 92 percent of the loan has been spent. The remaining eight percent, he said, is expected to be disbursed before the end of this year since the loan expires in June of 2022.

The CSSP over the years has carried out many successful projects such as the Safe Neighbour-hood Survey, the construction of 12 police stations and the remodelling of the Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system at the Forensic Lab. There is also the remodelling and extension of the Blairmont Police Station which is set to commence before the end of this year.