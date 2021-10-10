GNBS TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL QUALITY WEEK, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has designated October 10 to 15, 2021 as National Quality Week (NQW) and to mark the occasion, a number of activities will be conducted to engage and educate stakeholders on the importance of quality and standards.

The week’s celebrations surround World Standards Day, which is commemorated annually on October 14. The theme chosen for the 2021 observances by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), International Electro-technical Commission (IEC) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is “Standards for SDGs – our vision for a better world”. The following is a combined message by the ISO, IEC and ITU:

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which project to address social imbalances, develop a sustainable economy, and slow the rate of climate change, are highly ambitious. To reach them will require the cooperation of many public and private partners, and the use of all available tools, including international standards and conformity assessment.

The intense battle against a persistent global pandemic revealed the absolute necessity of addressing the SDGs in an inclusive way, to strengthen our societies, making them more resilient and more equitable. Today, we are asking you to join us on a mission that affirms the importance of the SDGs to build back better. In this pursuit, standards are more relevant than ever.

The entire standards system is built on collaboration. It is testament to the power of cooperation and the belief that we are stronger than the sum of our parts. By working together, we are empowering people with real-world solutions to face sustainability challenges head-on.

It is in this spirit that we are engaging in a multi-year World Standards Day journey that showcases the many ways in which international standards contribute to the success of the SDGs.

We stand united to work together to accelerate the 2030 Agenda, with standards for the SDGs, and our ‘Shared vision for a better world’.

On World Standards Day, the GNBS will be offering a free food safety training for small food handlers and agro-processors. Other activities planned in observance of National Quality Week 2021, include the National Quality Awards ceremony where companies will be recognised for their commitment to standards and quality, and radio programmes to discuss the theme and the Bureau’s role supporting stakeholders within the various sectors.

Additionally, apart from publicised messages by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Hon. Oneidge Walrond, Chair of the National Standards Council Mr. Vladim Persaud and Executive Director (Ag.) of the GNBS Ms. Ramrattie Karan, there will also be other social media engagements by external stakeholders. Lastly, appreciation will be shown to our internal stakeholders (Staff) who have served with the organisation for a considerable number of years during Bureau’s Long Serving Awards and Staff Appreciation Ceremony.

World over, on World Standards Day, tributes are paid to those in the field of Standardisation, and events and opportunities are utilised to highlight the importance of standards. The GNBS encourages the Guyanese public to be engaged in the activities of National Quality Week 2021 and beyond to learn how our available services and standards impact businesses and the life of every individual.

For further information and daily updates, please visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.