Education Ministry spends in excess of $24.5B to aid learning amid COVID-19 – Report

Kaieteur News – Given the restrictions presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Education (MoE) expended a large amount of its budget towards providing alternative methods to continue its function while traditional school was not in operation.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s mid-year Report, even as government continues to intensify efforts towards the implementation of delivering quality education across all levels, a sum in excess $24.5 billion was expended during the first half of 2021.

The money represents 40.4 percent of the $60.7 billion allocated to the sector. Approximately $980.5 million of the $24.5 billion was spent on worksheets and textbooks to assist the children who were being schooled from home during the closure of traditional school.

Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, the Report stated that the government continues to engender lifelong learning opportunities to elevate the sector to a world-class level.

As such, during the first half of the year, the Report stated that students with limited or no access to digital engagement were supported through the distribution of 556,511 worksheets across all levels: 58,890 at nursery, 248,132 at primary, and 259,489 at secondary. Additionally, 165,958 textbooks were procured and distributed to approximately 13,450 Grade Six students at the primary level.

As a result, the Report stated, approximately $980.5 million was spent on worksheets and textbooks during the half year period. Additionally, the Report noted that the use of blended modalities continued with the expansion of the Guyana Learning Channel Trust, reaching 13 additional villages – Moraikobai, Abary Creek, Kaikan, Paruima, Kamarang, Kumu, Aishalton, Awarewaunau, Maruranau, Shea, Annai, Karaudarnau, and Moco Moco.

The Learning Channel has a YouTube reach of 164,886 views and 293,609 persons utilise its FaceBook page engaging in posting comments and watching videos. In addition, 184 videos were produced and aired across all levels and grades in a more structured way. Teachers’ capacity to utilise Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to engage the students virtually was supported through the Pro-futuro initiative.

Meanwhile, to modernise its teacher training system, the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), while maintaining some level of face to face training, made significant strides in transforming to virtual instruction for the first half of 2021.

According to the Report, the CPCE has registered 2,521 first year students for the Associate Degree in Education (ADE) program and 39 students for the Trained Teachers Certificate programme using their online platform.

Of note, for the first time, the ADE programmes were offered in Regions 1, 7, 8, and 9, with a total of 243 students registered, having access to training online along with a flash drive for every subject. Each month these students will visit the various centres to facilitate readiness assessment.

Further, a total of 86,606 continuing students for the ADE programme are currently engaged online and were expected to complete the programme in August 2021.

In the area of post-secondary and tertiary education, all Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutional programmes have transitioned to online training, of which 2,847 students are engaged. Students are also exposed to face to face sessions for some practical components.

The Report stated that 4,077 Teachers were trained in either the ICT or Innovation Platform Accounting for 799 Nursery, 1,819 Primary and 1,459 Secondary school Teachers.

In the first half, contracts were awarded to expand and rehabilitate practical instructional centres at Hopetown, Fellowship and Beterverwagting and to upgrade the Northwest Secondary School Practical Instructional Department. These projects will create an alternative pathway for approximately 400 students with qualifications that will make them employable. In addition, tools and equipment for the TVET institutions have been procured at the cost of GY$292.2 million.