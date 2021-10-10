CANU nabs two in drug raid

Latest update October 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Two persons were nabbed by agents from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) following the discovery of a large quantity of cocaine and marijuana with a street value of over $4 million.

The bulky parcels that were found during the CANU’s operation.

According to CANU, its agents, acting on information conducted a stop and search operation at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Friday.
CANU agents, it was revealed, intercepted a motor lorry with drugs concealed among its cargo. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed 522 grams of cocaine and 5.866 kgs of cannabis hidden in cardboard boxes among other cargo.
CANU revealed that the cocaine seized has a street value of $1.5 million and the marijuana over $3 million.
Two suspects are currently in CANU’s custody as investigations are being conducted.
CANU further noted that the operation represented part of CANU’s continued efforts to deter the flow of narcotics across Guyana.

 

