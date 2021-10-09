Woman who accompanied son to court, collapses and dies

Latest update October 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 58-year-old woman who yesterday accompanied her son to court for a matter, collapsed and died at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, moments after complaining of feeling unwell.
The dead woman has been identified as Gloria Thomas, a housewife, of 78 Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara.
Kaieteur News was told that while the woman was waiting for her son’s matter to be called she entered the courtroom where she collapsed.
The Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) were called to the court to administer oxygen but Gloria remained unconscious. She was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was pronounced dead.
