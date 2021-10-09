Latest update October 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Target Hardware supports Sevens Collymore birth anniversary dominoes

Oct 09, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Target Hardware of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara has supported the Sevens Collymore birth anniversary dominoes competition which is set for tomorrow at Turning Point.

Mark Wiltshire accepts the trophy form Troy Baksh of Target Hardware.

The entity recently presented one of the trophies to organiser and senior organising secretary of the Guyana Dominoes League, Mark Wiltshire. Wiltshire expressed gratitude for the support and said an exciting competition is expected.
Entrance fee is $15,000 and $100,000 will be added to the prizes. Double six time is 14:30hrs and teams are asked to be present at the venue at least 30 minutes prior to the starting time.

 

