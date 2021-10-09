Superior Concrete Inc. aims for fresh start with local partner after controversial start

– Commits to bringing state-of-the-art plant to Guyana

Kaieteur News – Despite getting off to a most controversial start earlier this year, Superior Concrete, Inc. is hoping to turn over a new leaf and lead the charge in developing a safe and responsible concrete company in Guyana.

Kaieteur News had reported in May that the company during its initial development efforts had clashed with local authorities over its move to set up the said operations at Houston Estates. There were complaints that proper procedures were not followed, that it was not in compliance with the nation’s laws, and that there were blatant instances of disrespect.

Since that fallout, the company has restructured its management and is determined to demonstrate that it intends to be compliant and work with Guyanese.

In a missive to the press, the company was keen to note that it was attracted to Guyana as “…it is a developing country on the precipice of change.” Though cognizant of this, Superior Concrete said it is not only here to serve the budding oil and gas industry, but it will also aid in the country’s ongoing infrastructural development.

Superior Concrete’s Managing Director, Maxwell Snow noted, “…There is such tremendous potential for change and who doesn’t want to be a part of that?”

Kaieteur News understands that the company’s plant is a fully enclosed design utilizing advanced lasering technology, which monitors the quality of the air in order to ensure air pollutants, primarily cement dust, are captured within the ‘silo’ filter system.

Superior Concrete has said that in compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) standards, it is desirous of putting Guyana on the map as having the most state-of-the-art concrete batching plant in the Caribbean. Beyond mitigating the hazards posed by cement dust, Superior Concrete, Inc. said it will also utilise a recycling system for excess concrete and wastewater, which will be repurposed and reused.

Further to this, Superior Concrete said it is also focused on local capacity building, as such, it has partnered with Logistics GY Express, a 100 percent owned Guyanese company, to be their local partner. Logistics GY Express’ Managing Director, Randy Wade, is a remigrant from Canada. Superior Concrete has also started building local capacity through their apprenticeship programme for batch plant operators – a profession uncommon in Guyana. Furthermore, the company has partnered with other local suppliers to provide trucks for their operations.

Superior Concrete previously located in Houston Estates, removed one of its directors, Austin Shamlin. Under its new leadership, Superior Concrete has been working with the appropriate agencies to achieve compliance.

As it stands, the company has obtained permits issued by the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), and have had their EPA notice published. The company stressed that it will only commence operations once they receive final approval from the Central Housing and Planning Committee through the Mayor and City Council.

This comes after the company received confirmation that their application for outline planning permission to establish their Concrete Batching Plant at a plot of land at the South-Eastern portion of Plate Area GIL2, Plantation Rome, Greater Georgetown, was deemed suitable for the proposed development by the CH&PA Planning Authority on the September 23, 2021.

Superior Concrete said it looks forward to working and partnering with all relevant stakeholders in Guyana to ensure the long-term viability of the venture.