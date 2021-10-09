Sting-Operation gat after-effects

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Muhammad Ali use to float like wan butterfly and sting like wan bee. But it look like he wasn’t de only one wah does sting. Dem boys read bout sting operation and how somebady get caught in one. Dem boys know dat bees does sting. But now it looking like de police does also sting.

How yuh does get ketch in a sting-operation? Yuh suppose to get sting nah caught.

Deh gat some people when dem get sting, dem does get bazz-a-dee. One time it had a man who run into a docta office. He shouting and hollering in pain, “Please doc, you gat to help me! I get stink by a bee.”

“Calm down and don’t worry;” say de docta, “I’ll put some cream on it.”

“Yuh nah gan find dat bee doc. It must bee miles away by now.”

“No, you don’t understand!” answer de doctor, “I’ll put some cream on the place you were stung.”

“Oh! It happen in de garden at de back of meh house.”

“No, no, no!” de docta say getting frustrated, “I mean on which part of your body did that bee sting you.”

“On my finger!” screamed de man in pain. “The bee sting meh pun meh finger and it really hurts.”

“Which one?” de doctor ask.

“How ah supposed to know? All bees look the same to me!”

But if yuh think dat was bad wait till yuh read bout de boy who walk in de hospital with a swollen jaw.

A docta ask he “Yuh OK? What happened?”

“Well… There was this bee… and… it landed on meh cheek and… and…”

“Did it sting you?” de docta ask.

“No, daddy killed it with a shovel”

Talk half and careful with dem sting-operation!