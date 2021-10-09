Permanent Secretary caught red handed collecting bribe

– sent on leave pending an investigation

Kaieteur News – Permanent Secretary (PS) for the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs was on Thursday, caught in a sting operation collecting a bribe from a contractor.

Sharon Hicks, 42, of 811 Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was arrested at her Quamina and Thomas Streets, South Cummingsburg Office, on Thursday during the police operation.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed with this media house that the PS was arrested on Thursday, and also stated that she was questioned and later released on substantial bail. The embattled PS was told to return to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, yesterday morning as the investigation into the matter continues.

Kaieteur News understands that the sting operation was setup after a businessman who usually provides security services to the Ministry reported to the police that the PS was demanding monies from him before she signed off on his invoices.

Hicks and the businessman’s father had a deal in which she would help him secure a contract with the Ministry and in return he pays her $200,000 a month. After the businessman’s father died, he took over his father’s business and that is when Hicks approached him to strike the same deal with him, to which he first agreed.

However, after reportedly paying Hicks for three months, he became tired and reported the matter to the police.

As such, the sting operation was setup and marked notes with serial numbers were handed over to the PS by the contractor while in her office. After Hicks collected the money a plainclothes police walked into her office, identified himself and cautioned her. She was then told of the allegation and arrested.

Kaieteur News made contact with the Ministry for a comment but none was offered at the time. Late last night however, the Ministry released a statement to the effect that Hicks has been sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of a police investigation.