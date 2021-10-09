Over 19,000 Guyanese diagnosed with chronic disease in eight months – Report

Kaieteur News – Given that persons with underlining conditions are more at risk of contracting COVID-19, it was revealed recently, that during the last eight months, over 19,000 persons have been newly diagnosed with chronic diseases. This is according to the 2021Mid-Year Report that was released by the Ministry of Finance.

According to the report, as of June, nearly 60 percent of all COVID-19 deaths recorded in the country were persons who had complications arising from arterial hypertension and type II diabetes. The country so far, has recorded 825 COVID-19 related deaths since the first death was detected in March last year.

The report states that during the first half of 2021 and with a limited health force dispersed to respond to COVID-19, nearly 19,000 persons screened were diagnosed with non-communicable/chronic diseases.

“Government anticipates being able to redeploy human resources to screen a further 21,000 persons during the second half. Of note, the screenings to date have resulted in 19,346 persons newly diagnosed for chronic diseases,” the report noted.

This publication had previously reported that heart disease, which is a form of chronic disease, is the country’s leading cause of death. Head of Medical Services and Cardiology at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Dr. Mahendra Carpen had mentioned that persons who suffer from this illness are at a higher risk of experiencing a more serve form of the virus, and as such persons were advised to be more vigilant and control their blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

With more screening anticipated, the report outlined that this would allow for early treatment in persons where necessary and for active case management.

As it relates to diabetic prevention and rehabilitation clinic, the report pointed out that the government is expected to commence construction in the third quarter with the conclusion time set for the first quarter of 2022.

In the area of communicable diseases, the government has spent $593.3 million of the $900 million that was budgeted to procure HIV related testing and treatment.

“This should ensure that the country has a stock of 14 months of treatment for the 8,952 patients,” the mid-year highlighted.