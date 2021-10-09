One partially vaccinated person among four recent COVID-19 deaths

Latest update October 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Oct 09, 2021

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that four more persons who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 825.
The country’s latest fatalities are that of three unvaccinated persons and a partially vaccinated person. According to the Health Ministry, one person died on September 30, two died on October 7, and one died on October 8, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The fatalities are that of a 65-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and three women, an 80-year-old from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), and a 70-year-old and a 38-year-old from Region Four.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard the Ministry within the last 24hour recorded 162 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33,337.
Further, there are 30 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 169 persons in institutional isolation, 3,430 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 28,883 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

