Motorcyclist loses leg after accident

Latest update October 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 22-year-old man, who was driving motorcycle CJ 8957, had his right leg amputated after he failed to stop at the intersection of ‘C’ Field Sophia Access Road and Health Centre Access Road, Sophia, and smashed into a minibus yesterday.
The accident occurred around 08:30hrs. The injured man was identified as Damion Benjamin of Section ‘E’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, Kaieteur News understands that Benjamin was travelling west along Health Centre Access Road and whilst approaching the intersection at Section ‘C’ Field Access Road, Benjamin failed to stop and drove into the path of the minibus which was heading south along the eastern side of Section ‘C’ Field Access Road.
Both vehicles were damaged whilst Benjamin fell onto the roadway where he received injuries to his right leg. He was picked up by public-spirited citizens in a conscious condition and subsequently rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was seen, examined and treated for a crushed right leg which was subsequently amputated.
The police confirmed with this newspaper that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.
