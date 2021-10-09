KMPA helps track duo attend training stint in Jamaica

Kaieteur News – The King Medas Pansy Adonis (KMPA) Foundation has once again come to the aid of upcoming Guyanese student-athletes to see them reach their full potential.

This time two athletes in Dequan Williams and Shamar Horatio are training in Jamaica with the Racers Track Club under the leadership of the legendary Coach Glen Mills that has coached Jamaica’s National Track Teams from 1987-2009.

The KMPA foundation founder, Andy Medas-King, in an invited comment with this publication thanked all the stakeholders that have supported the organisation throughout the years. Medas-King outlined that if it wasn’t for those that supported, the KMPA would not have been able to carry out its mandate that includes supporting upcoming student-athletes.

The duo of Horatio and Williams departed the ‘Land of Many Waters’ on September 26th last for Jamaica to join their new Club.

Following the mandatory eight-day quarantine, the young men had their first training session on Monday.

The KMPA Foundation noted that they were able to raise enough funds to ensure that the track prodigies could be comfortable for a period but sounded a call for support from the local corporate sector so that the athletes would be able to have a lengthy training stint.

Medas-King further mentioned that, “The KMPA Foundation has been working very hard to give local athletes who are talented enough opportunities so they can excel. The KMPA foundation is of the view that just being an Olympian is not enough, we need to medal and in order to do that we need to invest in our athletes. We would like to make it clear that we have taken that giant leap of faith to give our athletes that opportunity.”