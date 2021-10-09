Isaiah Thorne is the quickest teenager in the Region

Ambrose’s words inspire Guyanese quickie to work harder

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Berbician Isaiah Throne, who turned 17 on September 23, was one of two Guyanese on the West Indies U-19 tour of England last month for a six-match Youth ODI series.

The genuinely quick fast bowler captured eight wickets from the four matches including two consecutive three-wicket hauls; hitting 85 mph consistently with raw pace.

West Indies fast bowling icon Sir Curtly Ambrose, who took 405 Test wickets from 98 matches, accompanied the Young West Indies team to England as bowling Coach, was high in praise for the pace and control of Isaiah.

Ambrose along with Malcolm Marshall and Jofra Archer are Isaiah’s favourite fast bowlers.

The impressive Isaiah said he felt inspired by Ambrose’s words which will make him strive to keep improving on his pace as he continues to learn the skills of fast bowling and work harder to hone his craft.

“The Covid-19 Pandemic didn’t affect us because England was open but we couldn’t interact with people outside our bubble.

“I had a successful tour as an individual and from the tour I learnt a lot… we had a lot of positives to move forward. I learnt a lot from the coaching staff and sir Curtly Ambrose,” disclosed Isaiah on his second tour to the UK.

In January 2019, Isaiah was picked in a West Indies, 14-member West Indies U-16 squad for a Tour of England to take part in a series of matches sponsored by the Barmy Army which provided him with vital experience bowling in English conditions.

Fellow Guyanese Mavendra Dindyal and Rampertab Ramnauth were also in the squad.

“My most memorable moment was my first match against England because it was one of my dreams representing West Indies U-19,” informed Isaiah.

Isaiah explained that for him to continue to improve he must remain disciplined, while adding that his fitness level is most important.

“I have to keep working hard…keep my fitness up there and most importantly be disciplined,” added Isaiah who is looking forward to making the U-19 team for next year’s U-19 World Cup, the Guyana Jaguars and West Indies senior team.

“We have a lot of talent, I think we should be playing more club cricket and more competitions and we should start playing three-day cricket,” said the youngster who is still attending school at the moment.

The quickest teenaged bowler in the Caribbean, was not always a cricketer and even when he got into cricket he was not a pacer but bowled leg-spin.

In fact, Isaiah, who went to live with his mom for four years in Barbados, informed that his first love was Track & Field and he was good enough to win gold medals in National School Championships in the U-12 400m and the U-14 High Jump.

An eight-year-old Isaiah would go to the Young Warriors Cricket Club which was not too far from where he lived in Cumberland, East Canje. So it was not too surprising that he would gravitate to cricket in his teenage years.

The former West Indies U-15 pacer, who was born on September 23, 2004 at the New Amsterdam public hospital and lives in Cumberland East Canje, has five siblings including two sisters.

Isaiah attend the Cumberland Canje secondary school where he ‘mostly’ took part in track and field.

“I used to watch a lot of games on TV and from going to the cricket ground and I developed a love for the game and Mr Anil Beharry, Amir Rahaman and my mom kept encouraging me to keep playing,” remembered Isaiah, whose hobbies are listening music, watching Football, participating in Basketball and track and field, said Isaiah

“I started at Young Warriors Cricket Club and then moved to Tucber Park while I am currently at Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club. As I got older I saw that I could get a career in cricket,” continued Isaiah, who is hoping to join John Trim and Brandon Bess as the Berbician fast bowlers to play Test cricket.

In August 15, 2018, the University of the West Indies (UWI), under the Faculty of Sport, with the initiative from the Sagicor UWI cricket High Performance Centre, held a fast-bowling speed test for future pacers, ages 16 to 22 at the Albion Sports Complex.

Isaiah, then 13-years-old, had just played for Guyana at the U-15 level and was also invited to the session. He showed his potential to bowl fast by clocking 72-73 mph.

“In 2018 I played for the first time for Berbice against President X1. The next year I played for Berbice U15 and U-17 teams. But because of the Covid, there was no inter-county cricket played last year and this year so I never got the chance to play U-19 for Berbice,” said the talented Isaiah who still have another year at U-19 level.

The promising quickie revealed that many have helped him so far in fledging career.

“A lot of people have helped me with my cricket but I don’t want to forget anyone. But those that help me the most are God, mom, Anil Beharry, Mr Ricky Deonarain, my teacher at Cumberland Secondary School, Amir Rahaman, Sheldon Phillips, Romario Shepherd, Nail Smith, Julian Moore, Berbice cricket board, Hilbert Foster and Orin Bailey,” concluded Isaiah, who if handled correctly and is given the necessary support, could eventually become a West Indian fast bowling great.

However, that is all conjecture what is reality is what is needed is that the promising Isaiah gets all the help he can get tactically, physically, physiologically.