Fish vendor on bail for allegedly stealing jewellery during brawl

Kaieteur News – A 37-year-old fish vendor was yesterday placed before the court for allegedly stealing two rings from a woman who was reportedly in a fight with his girlfriend.

The defendant, Tafivan Vieira, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Dylon Bess.

He denied the charges which alleged that on September 26, 2021, at Meadow Bank Wharf, Georgetown, Vieira stole from Roma Monasar, one gold wedding ring valued at $152,200 and one silver ring valued at $14,500.

According to the police prosecutor, the defendant’s girlfriend and the virtual complainant had a dispute and a fight broke out between the two. It was during that time that Vieira took the jewellery off of the woman.

The court heard that the defendant and the virtual complainant are known to each other, since they work at the same wharf in Georgetown.

Magistrate Bess then granted the defendant bail in the sum of $80,000 and the matter was adjourned. Vieira was also ordered to report to the Ruimveldt Police Station and to lodge his passport.