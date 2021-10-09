Electrician arrested for assaulting mother of his children during Bourda Market brawl

Kaieteur News – A 36- year-old male electrician of Melanie, East Coast Demerara was arrested yesterday morning, after he assaulted two females including his children’s mother, during a brawl at Bourda market in Georgetown.

A video of the brawl which occurred on Robb and Alexander Streets at about 8 a.m., has gone viral on social media.

Police said in a statement that the incident involved the accused, Kellon Albert, as well as Lashawn Joseph, a 22-year-old female vendor of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt; Kim Rampersaud, a 49-year-old female stall holder of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt; and Lacquan Joseph, 21-year-old male vendor of Stevedore Housing Scheme.

According to the police statement, Albert went to the stall of his children’s mother to drop off his two children who were staying with him for the past month.

Police said investigations revealed that Albert told his children’s mother (Lashawn) to collect the children which caused her to become annoyed.

She then allegedly got up and ran towards her mother’s stall and armed herself with a knife.

Rampersaud who was standing by, immediately grabbed Lashawn and took away the knife.

As a result, police further stated that Albert, who was sitting in his motorcar, exited and approached them where he grabbed Rampersaud’s hand to retrieve the knife. In the process, a scuffle ensued during which Lashawn armed herself with a wood and dealt Albert several lashes about the body.

Albert, according to police, managed to wrestle the knife from Rampersaud’s hand after which he dealt her two slaps to her face, and then he approached Lashawn and dealt her two slaps also about her face.

Police further reported that Lashawn armed herself with a spade and dealt several lashes to Albert’s motorcar which damaged the front and back windscreens and bonnet.

Albert became annoyed and armed himself with bricks and threw them at the motorcars belonging to Lashawn and Lacquan which damaged the windscreens of both vehicles.

Subsequently, the police arrived and launched an investigation where Kellon was arrested.

The police did not provide any further details.

In the video which is one minute and 15 seconds long, at least four adult males tried in vain to break up the fight in which a male toddler was observed crying near the scene of the assault.