Deputy Superintendent caught with Ganja remanded

Kaieteur News – Dexter Brown, Deputy Superintendent of Police was on Wednesday remanded to prison after his colleagues caught him red handed with over nine kilograms of marijuana on October, 1.

The senior cop appeared before a senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate Court and was charged with the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Brown pleaded not guilty to the offence and is expected to make his next court appearance on Tuesday, November, 2021 at the Mahaica Magistrate Court.

The senior cop was reportedly busted with over nine kilograms of Marijuana sometime after 21:15Hrs on Friday October 1, 2021 along Lima Dam, Jonestown, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Brown had done all he could to avoid being caught and had even drove away from two police roadblocks to evade his colleagues.

According to reports, police ranks had received information that a silver grey Toyota Allion bearing license plate, PTT 3891 was transporting narcotics and decided to set up a roadblock at a location in Region Five.

They spotted the car approaching the roadblock but instead of stopping, it sped through and drove away.

Ranks there decided to give chase in a pick-up.

Approaching the Helena #2 Public Road, ECD there was another police roadblock set up.

This time the driver of the car decided to stop and reportedly introduced himself as Deputy Superintendent of Police Dexter Brown.

Kaieteur News understands that the ranks there were unaware that their colleagues were chasing Brown’s car and they were about to let him carry procede.

As they were conversing with him the ranks who had been chasing the car in their pick-up pulled up and reportedly ordered that it be stopped. They notified their colleagues that the car had drove through their road block at Region 5.

Investigators reported that upon hearing this exchange between the ranks, Brown sped off again hitting down the roadblocks in the process.

The officers gave chase for a second time and eventually caught up with him along Lima Dam, Jonestown, Mahaica, ECD.

They searched his car and in the trunk they found bulky transparent plastic bags containing the marijuana. Two pieces of 9MM ammunition were also found inside the car.