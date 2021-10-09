Latest update October 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Bee attack kills two more persons in Region Six

Oct 09, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Two more persons are now dead following bee attacks at separate locations. The two persons have been identified as Sirpaul Rishi Hemraj, 62, of Black Bush Polder and Dorothy Adams, 58, of Rotterdam, East Bank Berbice.

Dead: Sirpaul Hemraj

Kaieteur News understands that Hemraj, a Ranger and former Chairman of the Water Users Association in Black Bush was in the backdam with two other Rangers, namely Chandradatt Nankoo and Rajendra Mohan together with an Excavator Operator and some other farmers, when the Africanized bees attacked.

Nankoo said that they were talking when Mohan shouted ‘Bee!’, Nankoo said there were other farmers at the location as well and all of them ran away but Hemraj was left behind. When the bees were gone they went back to where Hemraj was and observed that he was coming out from a trench with mud on his skin. They all went to the Mibicuri Hospital where they were being treated.

Dead: Dorothy Adams

Hemraj however succumbed shortly after at the said hospital while Nankoo and Mohan were treated and sent away.
Meanwhile, at Rotterdam, East Bank Berbice, Dorothy Adams was walking back home from a nearby shop yesterday when the Africanized bees attacked her on the road. Her reputed husband, Vishnu Persaud said he was called by a passerby who told him that his reputed wife got stung by bees and was laying under a house. He said he went to rescue her but was also stung by the bees. She was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she succumbed.

On Thursday another man was attacked by bees in the Eversham Backdam but he too died following the attack.

 

 

