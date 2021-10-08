York United FC signs 20-year-old Guyana international Javier George

Kaieteur News – York United FC confirmed yesterday the signing of Javier George on a permanent deal through the end of 2021. The 20-year-old midfielder is a native of New Amsterdam, Guyana but moved to Canada at the age of six.

George has already played senior international football for his country of birth, making his debut in a Gold Cup qualifier against Guatemala in April. He followed that up with another appearance for Guyana in a World Cup qualifier against Puerto Rico in August.

At club level, he was involved with the Toronto FC Academy while he also enjoyed a stint with lower-league French club Stade Beaucairois.

“Javier is living locally and has trained with us a few times now since returning from the Gold Cup with Guyana,” says Angus McNab, York United FC President/CEO & GM.

“It’s a good fit for us all with the last 50 or so days of the season approaching and ensures we have 23 players that are fully fit and challenging each other on a daily basis as we push on and try to achieve playoff qualification.”

George commented on his signing: “I’d like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the sport I love. I’m extremely delighted to sign for my hometown team. I’d like to give my humble gratitude towards Juan Carlos for this opportunity. I’m excited and am prepared for the hard work ahead, as this is an opportunity to further develop my qualities as a footballer.”