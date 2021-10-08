Latest update October 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Women abducted by gunmen in front home, duct taped, robbed

Oct 08, 2021

Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old businesswoman and a 21-year-old housewife, who were conversing outside of their Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara (WBD) apartment, were abducted, duct taped, tied up, and relieved of cash and valuables by three armed bandits. According to the police report, the two live in separate apartments in the same building. At 18:00hrs on Wednesday, the businesswoman told police, she closed her shop and went inside when her friend came to visit; the two remained outside chatting. While they were chatting, police said three armed suspects held them up at gunpoint. The women were forced into the businesswoman’s apartment and bounded with zip ties, while duct tape was placed on their mouths. The gunmen removed $900,000 in cash, a quantity of gold jewellery (value unknown) and two Blu top-up cell phones valued at $7,500 each from the businesswoman’s bedroom. They then went over to the housewife’s apartment and removed a pair of gold earrings valued at $10,000, an Amazon tablet valued at $15,000, a hand purse containing two silver bands, a pair of earrings, and $20,000 in cash before escaping on foot. A report was made later to the police station at 19:00hrs. The police confirmed with this newspaper that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Green Machine announce squad for RAN 7s

Assuria signs up to support ‘Lady Jags’ World Cup Journey

York United FC signs 20-year-old Guyana international Javier George

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour and Vitality Cricket teams hand over home to Naidu

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream Golf tourney on tomorrow

BCB hand over first aid kits and manuals to clubs with junior sections

