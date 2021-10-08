Technician who stopped to urinate, robbed of car, cash at gunpoint

Latest update October 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Four armed gunmen on Wednesday robbed a 27-year-old technician of his vehicle, a quantity of cash, and a cellphone when he stopped in Tucville Terrace, East La Penitence, Georgetown, to urinate. According to a police report, the robbery occurred at 10:50hrs. Police stated that the technician was driving through Tucville Terrace, when he stopped to urinate leaving the driver side door opened and the ignition on. The gunmen reportedly rode up on two motorcycles from an eastern direction. Police further stated that one of the pillion riders dismounted, pulled a handgun from his waist and held the technician at gunpoint. After demanding cash and valuables, the armed pillion rider went into the technician’s white and black Toyota Fielder Wagon PWW 9299, which contained one iPhone X valued $100,000, one Lenovo laptop valued $80,000, and $17,000 cash and drove away. The other suspects followed suit and escaped in an eastern direction on Tucville Terrace. A group of police officers was dispatched to the location, where several checks were made to locate the perpetrators, but this was unsuccessful. Investigations into this matter are currently ongoing.
