Put on yuh mask!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat some people presumptuous in dis country. Dem does put on dem mask jus fuh get in dem store and shop. But when dem inside, dem does either tek it off or pull it under dem nose or chin.

Dis is exactly wah dem boys experience de other day while standing in line at de supermarket. Deh had dis lady wah bin standing in de line. She mask was below she chin and she didn’t seem to care one bit.

De person, in front of she in de line to de cashier, tun round and notice she not wearing she mask properly. He tun to she and say, “Madam, put yuh mask over yuh face!”

De woman got highly offended, “I am fully vaccinated and I am standing four feet away from you. I don’t have COVID.”

De man look at she and say, “Madam, it is not COVID I am scared about. Please put on yuh mask!”

De lady got angrier. She tun to de man and say,” Wat are you really saying? Are you saying dat I am ugly?”

De Man answer back, “Madam, did I say anything to dat effect.”

De woman wouldn’t give up. She tun to he and ask, “So wat am I? Am I pretty or am I ugly?”

De man tun to she and reply, “You are both.”

“How can I be both pretty and ugly?” she queried.

“You are pretty ugly,” he answered.

Talk half and keep yuh mask on.