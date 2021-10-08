Labourer with one-foot dies in backdam bee attack.

Kaieteur News – A 57-year-old labourer of Eversham Village, Corentyne died following a bee attack in the Eversham backdam yesterday.

Dead is John Sutherland of Eversham Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that Sutherland, who has only one foot (right), had left his home at Eversham for the backdam with Bryan Bagot of Philippi Farm, Corentyne and Suresh Binda of Alness Village, two farmers. They has gone there to make preparations on the land.

Police said that Binda disclosed that they were sitting on the tractor fender when the driver, who was ploughing the field at the time, stopped his tractor, and shouted that there were bees in the vicinity. They all ran Binda said, but Sutherland was left behind because of his foot limitation. Sutherland was swarmed by the bees and stung until he collapsed.

After sometime had elapsed, they returned to where Sutherland was and they saw him lying motionless on the ground, with several stings about his body. The body was escorted out of the backdam with the tractor to his home, and was then taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the Skeldon Public Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.