Latest update October 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Health Ministry records five more COVD-19 fatalities

Oct 08, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that five more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 821.
The countries latest fatalities are that of five unvaccinated persons, who all died over a two-day period (October 6 to 7), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The fatalities are that of an 80-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and four women, a 93-year-old from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), an 88-year-old, a 56-year-old, and a 72-year-old all from Region Four.
Meanwhile, via its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 224 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33,175.
Presently, there are 32 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 157 persons in institutional isolation, 3,473 in home isolation and seven in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 28,692 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Green Machine announce squad for RAN 7s

Green Machine announce squad for RAN 7s

Oct 08, 2021

US$19,000 needed to fulfill budget requirements Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) announced at a press conference yesterday at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue,...
Read More
Assuria signs up to support ‘Lady Jags’ World Cup Journey

Assuria signs up to support ‘Lady Jags’ World...

Oct 08, 2021

York United FC signs 20-year-old Guyana international Javier George

York United FC signs 20-year-old Guyana...

Oct 08, 2021

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour and Vitality Cricket teams hand over home to Naidu

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour and Vitality...

Oct 08, 2021

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream Golf tourney on tomorrow

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream Golf tourney on...

Oct 08, 2021

BCB hand over first aid kits and manuals to clubs with junior sections

BCB hand over first aid kits and manuals to clubs...

Oct 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Bikini at a funeral

    Kaieteur News – Ten years ago, a pastor was so appalled at the attire he witnessed at funerals in Barbados that he... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]