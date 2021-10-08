Health Ministry records five more COVD-19 fatalities

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that five more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 821.

The countries latest fatalities are that of five unvaccinated persons, who all died over a two-day period (October 6 to 7), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The fatalities are that of an 80-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and four women, a 93-year-old from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), an 88-year-old, a 56-year-old, and a 72-year-old all from Region Four.

Meanwhile, via its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 224 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33,175.

Presently, there are 32 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 157 persons in institutional isolation, 3,473 in home isolation and seven in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 28,692 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

