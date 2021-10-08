Green Machine announce squad for RAN 7s

US$19,000 needed to fulfill budget requirements

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) announced at a press conference yesterday at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue, the list of players who will make up their 12-man squad for the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens competition which would be held on October 16-17 in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos.

This will be the official return to competition for the sport not only for Guyanese athletes but for all in the region following the covid-19 pandemic and the last time there was competition at the RAN level was January, 2020.

Theo Henry who is the Internationally certified Fitness Trainer and a former Captain of the Green Machine; Guyana’s national Men’s Rugby side, will have his first outing with the team since being appointed as Sevens Coach last year while Jamal Angus will continue as team Captain.

The other 11-players making the cut are Godfrey Broomes, Osei McKenzie, Rondel McArthur, Lancelot Adonis, Avery Corbin, Peabo Hamilton, Phibian Joseph, Tyresse Prescod, Oniel Charles, Jonathan Garnett and Lionel Holder while Akeem Fraser is the Physiotherapist; George David will serve as Manager.

Guyana is grouped with Bermuda, Curacao and Belize and Coach Henry is optimistic about his team’s level of fitness but stressed that game time is vital during the brief presser yesterday, “I’m about 90% comfortable with the preparation we’ve had so far but I would’ve liked for us to have some sort of competition.”

Player and Union’s Public Relations Officer, Godfrey Broomes, noted that the entity was disappointed to not have the go ahead to be able to train in their full numbers ahead of this very important clash but maintained that the GRFU will continue to engage the Covid -19 Task Force for guidance on the best way forward.

The Green Machine has been very competitive in the RAN Sevens competition for the past decade but since relinquishing the title in 2017 they have yet to recapture that glory. The GRFU expressed disappointment that despite their usual competitiveness, the struggle continues in terms of getting enough, and timely, financial support from the State and Corporate Guyana. Currently the team needs US$19,000 more to reach their budget of US$38,000.