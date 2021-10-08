Latest update October 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GNBS launches speed guns verification service

Oct 08, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Wednesday, October 06, 2021 launched a new service to verify the speed guns used by Traffic Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). Using its newly acquired MultaRadar Equipment and Compact Device, the GNBS, as the National Measurement Institute, will be verifying speed guns submitted by the GPF to ensure they are delivering accurate readings.

An officer demonstrates how the speed gun works.

During a press conference held at the South Dakota Circuit to launch the service, Executive Director (Ag) of the GNBS, Ms. Ramrattie Karan, pointed out that accuracy is key when using a measuring instrument. She noted that the acquisition of the equipment followed several complaints that the speed guns used by Police Officers on the roadways may not be delivering accurate readings.
The ED acting also stated that, “The GNBS, with support from the Government of Guyana, will continue to identify areas for collaboration, and support stakeholders while providing key measurement services to Guyanese.”
The launch followed a two-day training on the Commissioning & Use of the MultaRadar Equipment and Compact Device for Inspectors of the GNBS and ranks of the Guyana Police Force who will be the direct, if not the sole beneficiary of this service.
The training was conducted by Solutions Architect Manager, Mr. Corlan McDonald of JENOPTIK. He noted that the training included not only “a hands-on” approach to using the verification equipment but also its setting up, installation and configuration. Mr. McDonald further stated that the device is used across the world in various conditions.
On Wednesday, the new verification equipment was also tested at the South Dakota Circuit to verify one of the speed guns used by the GPF.
Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Ramesh Ashram welcomed the new service. He said the GPF is looking forward to working with the Bureau of Standards as it relates to further calibration of its current speed guns, new guns that will be acquired, and other equipment relating to policing in Guyana.
The GNBS, earlier this year procured a Breathalyzer Test Bench, capable of verifying a wide range of Breathalysers used by the GPF and other companies to test the alcohol levels of drivers and employees, respectively. GNBS inspectors were trained to provide the verification services by the supplier of the breathalyser equipment and by the Measurement Institute of Argentina (INTI).
In addition, over the past two years, the Bureau has trained 239 Police Officers in the use of speed guns and breathalysers.
The Bureau looks forward to working with the Police to ensure reliable measurements are made when administering the law.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Green Machine announce squad for RAN 7s

Green Machine announce squad for RAN 7s

Oct 08, 2021

US$19,000 needed to fulfill budget requirements Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) announced at a press conference yesterday at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue,...
Read More
Assuria signs up to support ‘Lady Jags’ World Cup Journey

Assuria signs up to support ‘Lady Jags’ World...

Oct 08, 2021

York United FC signs 20-year-old Guyana international Javier George

York United FC signs 20-year-old Guyana...

Oct 08, 2021

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour and Vitality Cricket teams hand over home to Naidu

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour and Vitality...

Oct 08, 2021

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream Golf tourney on tomorrow

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream Golf tourney on...

Oct 08, 2021

BCB hand over first aid kits and manuals to clubs with junior sections

BCB hand over first aid kits and manuals to clubs...

Oct 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Bikini at a funeral

    Kaieteur News – Ten years ago, a pastor was so appalled at the attire he witnessed at funerals in Barbados that he... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]