Four companies bid to fix ‘new’ CJIA roof

Latest update October 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 08, 2021 News
– Ministry estimate is $23.2M
Kaieteur News – During the opening of Tenders yesterday, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), four construction firms bided to execute rehabilitation works to the existing roof at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).
The procuring entity is the Ministry of Public Works according to the Engineer’s estimate is pegged at some $23,223,375. The companies vying for the contract are DKE Enterprise, N & S General Engineering and Contracting Services, Triple S Supplies and Contracting Services, and BS Narine and Sons Investment.
The expansion of the CJIA, which has been going on for years was signed in 2011 under then President, Bharrat Jagdeo, and was passed through the truncated presidency of Donald Ramotar.
As the country awaits the completion of the project, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill recently stated that the total cost will not exceed US$200 million.
Just recently, too, the Minister commissioned a new runway, that was completed at a cost of GY$518 million. It formed part of the wider expansion project being undertaken by the Chinese Contractor, China Harbour Engineering Corporation.
Prior to this, the Public Works Ministry had awarded a contract for US$2 million to a local firm named Total Solutions for the supply of two additional air bridges.
The Minister had explained that Guyana was supposed to receive an airport with eight air bridges, but due to the adjustments made to the contract by the previous government, the Contractor only provided two of the air bridges and two more were purchased, which ended up costing the country close to US$2M more.
Minister Edghill noted, too, that the airport was expected to be completed by December 31, 2021, but due to the constraints of shipping, as a result of the global pandemic, works might not be completed until early 2022.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Public Works
Rehabilitation of Existing Roof-Option 3 at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.
Rehabilitation of Access Dam Columbia, Essequibo Coast.
Consultancy services for Geotechnical Investigations for the Design of the Bartica to Timehri Road Link.
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
Consultancy for Pre-investment studies and design for Waste Management Facilities.
Development of Waste Management Plans for Regions .
Ministry of Health
Supply and delivery of Emergency COVID-19 consumables.
