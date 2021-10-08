Female patient found dead at GPHC

Latest update October 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation is investigating the death of a female patient, who was discovered hanging in the hospital’s washroom at approximately 11:05hrs. yesterday.
According to information released from the GPHC, the female patient was discovered hanging in the ward’s washroom by one of the staff members.
“As a hospital dedicated to providing the very best care to the most acutely ill and injured patients, we are deeply saddened that this death occurred and are taking action to prevent this type of event from ever occurring again,” the GPHC said in the statement.
In the meantime, the release outlined that the Guyana Police Force and the family of the patient were immediately notified by members of the GPHC’s management team.
“A team from the GPHC has been identified to support the family of the patient and provide all the necessary information to assist the GPF in its investigations. The GPHC’s Management extends our deepest condolences to the patient’s relatives and loved ones,” the release added.
Oct 08, 2021US$19,000 needed to fulfill budget requirements Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) announced at a press conference yesterday at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue,...
Oct 08, 2021
Oct 08, 2021
Oct 08, 2021
Oct 08, 2021
Oct 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – The Stabroek News has a weekly column titled, “In the Diaspora” (ITD). It is edited by Dr. Alissa... more
Kaieteur News – Ten years ago, a pastor was so appalled at the attire he witnessed at funerals in Barbados that he... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The announcement by the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, that his government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]