Chinese national drowns in Essequibo River

Kaieteur News – A Chinese national working with a foreign company called Huixin Mining Company, reportedly drowned on Wednesday in the Essequibo River.

Police identified him as Sude Tui, age 57.

According to Investigators, Tui went underwater sometime between 15:00 and 15:30hrs in the vicinity of Trail Boss Landing and failed to resurface. Trail Boss Landing is located at Buck Hall on the Essequibo River in the Region Three.

Kaieteur News understands that he was one of 200 Chinese nationals who were passing through the area fishing with the intention of heading into the gold fields later. The Investigators reported that the Chinese national and a friend had reportedly entered the river that afternoon to bathe.

Eyewitnesses told Investigators that the men had first entered the water with lifejackets, but five minutes later they exited, took off their lifejackets, and went back in.

The eyewitnesses continued that while two were swimming, they noticed them “going up and down in the water.”

Realizing that the foreigners might be in danger, an individual who was standing close by on the landing, decided to jump in to save them.

That person managed to save one of the two, but Sude Tui went down and never came up again.

The area was searched to recover his body but it is yet to be recovered.