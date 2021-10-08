Man stages own car theft for insurance money

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old businessman has confessed to staging the theft of his car just to collect insurance benefits.

The man had lodged a report with police claiming that he had lost his car after parking it with the engine left on in front of a bar, so that he could collect some Chinese food.

He had claimed that incident took place at Alexander Street, Kitty, Georgetown around 21:00hrs on Wednesday.

His false report led detectives to send out a release stating that the businessman’s white SUV Volkswagen PYY 7703 was stolen from in front Seepaul’s Sports Bar.

The man even misled the detectives to believe that his stolen SUV contained various important legal documents including, land transport, insurance certificate, a revenue licence, and $500,000.

Detectives began to investigate and were able to obtain surveillance footage from nearby business.

Kaieteur News had seen the footage and it showed that after the man entered the Chinese restaurant, an individual seen wearing a white sweatshirt proceeded from the eastern side across the road, and headed directly to the parked vehicle. The suspect entered without hesitation, and drove off.

As investigators continued their enquiries they discovered that individual who drove off with the SUV was the businessman’s friend and they staged the car theft.

Caught red handed they led detectives to a location in Ogle on East Coast Demerara where they had abandoned the SUV.

The businessman later confessed to investigators at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Eve Leary that he had staged the robbery with his friend just to collect insurance benefits.

He told them that his SUV was involved in an accident with another vehicle and the insurance company had refused to pay him for the damage.

The businessman said he became frustrated and decided to a stage robbery. He said his intention was to destroy the car so that he could get the insurance benefit but his plan was thwarted.

He is currently in police custody.