Berbice ranchers robbed of food bowl

Oct 08, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Two Berbice cattle ranchers were beaten and robbed of their haversacks and other items while on duty at Gurman Gate, Corentyne, Berbice yesterday.

Stolen items recovered by the police.

Kaieteur News learnt that the two men, ages thirty-two and forty-four were in a guard hut while at work when they were confronted by the two suspects. During the confrontation, the suspects dealt them several lashes about their bodies and relieved them of the following items: one haversack valued $7,000, a second haversack valued $2,000, one torchlight valued $700, and one food bowl valued $500. The men were also relieved of their two bicycles, the value of which is unknown.
The police, after the matter was reported, acting upon information received, proceeded to a home at Miss Pheobe, Corentyne Berbice, where they saw a 24-year-old man lying in a hammock underneath the house.
A search was conducted and police recovered the two missing haversacks and torchlight on a bench next to him, and three bicycles in the house, two of which were identified by the victims to be their property.
The suspect was then arrested and placed in custody, while checks were made for his partner in crime, which proved futile.

