Aunt who hid electrician’s killers out on bail

Kaieteur News – Out on $100,000 station bail is the woman who had allegedly harboured Joshua Denny’s alleged killers from the cops on Friday, October 1.

This is according to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum who told Kaieteur News on Wednesday that investigators are still awaiting legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on recommended charges against her.

Denny, a 19-year-old electrician, was shot dead for his 20 pennyweight gold chain by two motorbike bandits on Thursday September 30, at Mittleholzer Street, Festival City, North Ruimveldt.

The Guyana Police Force identified his alleged killers as Quacy Jupiter, 20, and David Smith, 21, who were later killed by ranks during a stakeout operation on Saturday October 2, along the UG Access Road located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Cops were reportedly forced to open fire on the suspects after they had pulled a gun on them.

However, police noted that ranks could have arrested Jupiter and Smith at a location in Albouystown on Friday, October 1, but a woman identified as an aunt of one of the suspects had hidden them when the lawmen arrived.

She was arrested and later reportedly admitted to investigators that she had harboured and helped the suspects to elude the ranks.