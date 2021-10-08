Latest update October 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Assuria signs up to support ‘Lady Jags’ World Cup Journey

Oct 08, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Leading insurance company Assuria has thrown its support behind the Guyana Football Federation as a sponsor of the Senior Women’s National Team for the forthcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

GFF Marketing Committee Chairwoman Lisa Ahmad receives cheque from Assuria’s, Erwin Daniels.

“At Assuria, we take our corporate social responsibility very seriously. We’ve had a very fruitful relationship with the Guyana Football Federation for quite a number of years with Mr. Forde at the helm of that organisation,” said Erwin Daniels, Head of the Life, Pensions and Health Department at Assuria.
“This donation is another aspect of us giving back to the community. It is geared towards the medical needs and other enhancement needs of the footballers,” he said, presenting a cheque for an undisclosed sum to Lisa Ahmad, Chairwoman of the Federation’s Marketing Committee.
The Lady Jags are preparing for a week-long training camp in Puerto Rico, between October 18 and October 24, with practice matches against the hosts scheduled for October 20 and October 23.
Guyana has been drawn in Group F of the CONCACAF W Championship qualifiers with Trinidad and Tobago, Nicaragua, Turks and Caicos and Dominica. The winner of the group will join the five other qualification group winners and automatic qualifiers, Canada and the U.S., at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship which acts as the region’s gateway to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
“On behalf of the Guyana Football Federation, we want to thank Assuria for coming on board once again to support the Lady Jags as they embark on these World Cup qualifiers,” said Ahmad. “We want to welcome Assuria again to partner with us as we embark on this journey.”

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Green Machine announce squad for RAN 7s

Green Machine announce squad for RAN 7s

Oct 08, 2021

US$19,000 needed to fulfill budget requirements Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) announced at a press conference yesterday at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue,...
Read More
Assuria signs up to support ‘Lady Jags’ World Cup Journey

Assuria signs up to support ‘Lady Jags’ World...

Oct 08, 2021

York United FC signs 20-year-old Guyana international Javier George

York United FC signs 20-year-old Guyana...

Oct 08, 2021

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour and Vitality Cricket teams hand over home to Naidu

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour and Vitality...

Oct 08, 2021

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream Golf tourney on tomorrow

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream Golf tourney on...

Oct 08, 2021

BCB hand over first aid kits and manuals to clubs with junior sections

BCB hand over first aid kits and manuals to clubs...

Oct 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Bikini at a funeral

    Kaieteur News – Ten years ago, a pastor was so appalled at the attire he witnessed at funerals in Barbados that he... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]