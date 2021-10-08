Assuria signs up to support ‘Lady Jags’ World Cup Journey

Kaieteur News – Leading insurance company Assuria has thrown its support behind the Guyana Football Federation as a sponsor of the Senior Women’s National Team for the forthcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

“At Assuria, we take our corporate social responsibility very seriously. We’ve had a very fruitful relationship with the Guyana Football Federation for quite a number of years with Mr. Forde at the helm of that organisation,” said Erwin Daniels, Head of the Life, Pensions and Health Department at Assuria.

“This donation is another aspect of us giving back to the community. It is geared towards the medical needs and other enhancement needs of the footballers,” he said, presenting a cheque for an undisclosed sum to Lisa Ahmad, Chairwoman of the Federation’s Marketing Committee.

The Lady Jags are preparing for a week-long training camp in Puerto Rico, between October 18 and October 24, with practice matches against the hosts scheduled for October 20 and October 23.

Guyana has been drawn in Group F of the CONCACAF W Championship qualifiers with Trinidad and Tobago, Nicaragua, Turks and Caicos and Dominica. The winner of the group will join the five other qualification group winners and automatic qualifiers, Canada and the U.S., at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship which acts as the region’s gateway to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“On behalf of the Guyana Football Federation, we want to thank Assuria for coming on board once again to support the Lady Jags as they embark on these World Cup qualifiers,” said Ahmad. “We want to welcome Assuria again to partner with us as we embark on this journey.”