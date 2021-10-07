V Net Communications supports coach Hercules

Kaieteur News – V-Net Communications has presented cricket coach Ryan Hercules with a laptop to aid in his studies for the rigorous and in-depth programme organised by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The donation was made yesterday at the company’s Delph Street, Campbellville location.

According to V Net Communications Chief Executive Officer Safraz Sheriffuden, the support is part of the mantra they have to assist in the grassroot development of the sport and he knows the passion Hercules has for coaching.

The former national cricketer said he was extremely grateful for the support of the company whose brand Ambassador is West Indian cricketer, Keemo Paul.

According to Coach Hercules, the 12-month course has a lot of online classes which really makes this support extremely meaningful.

Thus far, Hercules said the focus has been on the mental side of the sport and he has already learned unique techniques he can impart in training camps.

He is set to leave on October 22, 2021, for Antigua where he and three other Guyanese – Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Mark Harper, and Vishaul Singh – who are part of the 17 being qualified, will undergo practical assessments.

Once successful, Hercules said it will be a major achievement for himself and Essequibo cricket since he will be the first Level Three Coach from the Cinderella County.

This initiative is part of CWI’s “Cricket First” strategic plan to invest in building coaching depth and quality across the region, considering the vital role coaches play in developing cricketers’ skills across all age groups and abilities.