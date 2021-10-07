Latest update October 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

V Net Communications supports coach Hercules

Oct 07, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – V-Net Communications has presented cricket coach Ryan Hercules with a laptop to aid in his studies for the rigorous and in-depth programme organised by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Coach Ryan Hercules (far left) collects his laptop from Sales Representative Whitney Brock in the presence of V-Net’s CEO, Safraz Sheriffuden.

The donation was made yesterday at the company’s Delph Street, Campbellville location.
According to V Net Communications Chief Executive Officer Safraz Sheriffuden, the support is part of the mantra they have to assist in the grassroot development of the sport and he knows the passion Hercules has for coaching.
The former national cricketer said he was extremely grateful for the support of the company whose brand Ambassador is West Indian cricketer, Keemo Paul.
According to Coach Hercules, the 12-month course has a lot of online classes which really makes this support extremely meaningful.
Thus far, Hercules said the focus has been on the mental side of the sport and he has already learned unique techniques he can impart in training camps.
He is set to leave on October 22, 2021, for Antigua where he and three other Guyanese – Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Mark Harper, and Vishaul Singh – who are part of the 17 being qualified, will undergo practical assessments.
Once successful, Hercules said it will be a major achievement for himself and Essequibo cricket since he will be the first Level Three Coach from the Cinderella County.
This initiative is part of CWI’s “Cricket First” strategic plan to invest in building coaching depth and quality across the region, considering the vital role coaches play in developing cricketers’ skills across all age groups and abilities.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

V Net Communications supports coach Hercules

V Net Communications supports coach Hercules

Oct 07, 2021

Kaieteur News – V-Net Communications has presented cricket coach Ryan Hercules with a laptop to aid in his studies for the rigorous and in-depth programme organised by Cricket West Indies...
Read More
Leguan Boyz overcome Young Warriors by six wickets

Leguan Boyz overcome Young Warriors by six

Oct 07, 2021

Guyana to host 50th Carifta Games in 2023

Guyana to host 50th Carifta Games in 2023

Oct 07, 2021

Players win GDA Fundraising Domino Tourney

Players win GDA Fundraising Domino Tourney

Oct 06, 2021

Persaud wins Gandhi Memorial golf tourney

Persaud wins Gandhi Memorial golf tourney

Oct 06, 2021

Mercenary whip OSCL’s All-Stars by 70 runs

Mercenary whip OSCL’s All-Stars by 70 runs

Oct 06, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Where were you last year?

    Kaieteur News – A group of men were standing in one of the city’s avenues a few days ago. They were having what appeared... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]