Two in custody for stolen truck batteries

Latest update October 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old businessman, who parked his canter truck, GZZ 1756, in front of his home on Monday evening, woke the next day to find that two batteries were missing from the vehicle.
Kaieteur News learnt that the businessman of Good Intent, West Bank Demerara (WBD), parked and secured his vehicle around 20:30hrs on Monday in front of his home. The following morning after awaking around 6:00hrs to leave for work, he discovered that two truck batteries valued $70,000 were missing from his vehicle.
An investigation was launched by police which resulted in the apprehension of two male suspects – ages 26 and 38.
Oct 07, 2021Kaieteur News – V-Net Communications has presented cricket coach Ryan Hercules with a laptop to aid in his studies for the rigorous and in-depth programme organised by Cricket West Indies...
Oct 07, 2021
Oct 07, 2021
Oct 06, 2021
Oct 06, 2021
Oct 06, 2021
Kaieteur News – In August 2018, at an indoor presentation in Buxton, Dr. Clive Thomas made the proposal that poor households... more
Kaieteur News – A group of men were standing in one of the city’s avenues a few days ago. They were having what appeared... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The announcement by the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, that his government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]