Two in custody for stolen truck batteries

Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old businessman, who parked his canter truck, GZZ 1756, in front of his home on Monday evening, woke the next day to find that two batteries were missing from the vehicle.

Kaieteur News learnt that the businessman of Good Intent, West Bank Demerara (WBD), parked and secured his vehicle around 20:30hrs on Monday in front of his home. The following morning after awaking around 6:00hrs to leave for work, he discovered that two truck batteries valued $70,000 were missing from his vehicle.

An investigation was launched by police which resulted in the apprehension of two male suspects – ages 26 and 38.