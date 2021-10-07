Latest update October 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Rotary Club of Georgetown successfully hosts Curry Fiesta Fundraiser

Oct 07, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Rotary Club of Georgetown successfully held its Curry Fiesta on Saturday last at Palm Court Restaurant and Bar, Guyana’s leading entertainment safe haven.

(From left to right): Director Sueanna Lovell, Dominique Harris, Secretary Liselle Blankendal, President Elect Sheldon Hazelwood, Director Harryam Parmesar, Director Nerissa Moore, President Ramona Singh, Director Gautam Thani and Treasurer Goswami Parmesar.

The Fundraiser got underway at 12:00 pm and was deemed a sold-out event despite only having a take away option due to the COVID-19 regulations. The Rotary Club reported that there was a variety of Curries being sold including duck, chicken and mutton. Patrons described the meal as irresistibly sumptuous and satisfactory.
Representatives opined that they hope to take the annual, signature event to new heights in time to come. They also expressed their sincerest gratitude to the sponsors of the event.

