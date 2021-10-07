Rotary Club of Georgetown successfully hosts Curry Fiesta Fundraiser

Latest update October 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Rotary Club of Georgetown successfully held its Curry Fiesta on Saturday last at Palm Court Restaurant and Bar, Guyana’s leading entertainment safe haven.
The Fundraiser got underway at 12:00 pm and was deemed a sold-out event despite only having a take away option due to the COVID-19 regulations. The Rotary Club reported that there was a variety of Curries being sold including duck, chicken and mutton. Patrons described the meal as irresistibly sumptuous and satisfactory.
Representatives opined that they hope to take the annual, signature event to new heights in time to come. They also expressed their sincerest gratitude to the sponsors of the event.
